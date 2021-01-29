Ryan recorded an assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Ryan had a hand in Milan Lucic's goal late in the third period to spoil Carey Price's shutout bid. The assist is Ryan's first point of the year. The 34-year-old hasn't added much else either, with just three shots on goal, three blocked shots and four PIM through six outings in a fourth-line role. Ryan has been involved in a lot of paper transactions to help the Flames accrue cap savings, but the veteran center will suit up more often than not -- he's yet to miss a game this season.