Ryan registered an assist with two shots on goal on Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Ryan provided the lone helper on Dillon Dube's second-period tally. In his last six games, Ryan has two goals and three assists. The 33-year-old is simmering with 24 points, 75 shots and a plus-8 rating in 47 contests this season. While not much for physicality (11 hits, 23 blocked shots, eight PIM), Ryan's consistent contributions on offense give him appeal in deeper formats with standard scoring.