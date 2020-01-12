Flames' Derek Ryan: Stays on simmer with assist
Ryan registered an assist with two shots on goal on Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.
Ryan provided the lone helper on Dillon Dube's second-period tally. In his last six games, Ryan has two goals and three assists. The 33-year-old is simmering with 24 points, 75 shots and a plus-8 rating in 47 contests this season. While not much for physicality (11 hits, 23 blocked shots, eight PIM), Ryan's consistent contributions on offense give him appeal in deeper formats with standard scoring.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.