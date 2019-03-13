Ryan scored twice on four shots and added a helper in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Devils.

Ryan moonlighted on the top line for a few minutes when Sean Monahan briefly exited the game due to a hit from the Devils' Blake Coleman. Ryan used the opportunity to bury a Johnny Gaudreau pass for his second goal of the night. The big night gives the center nine goals and 19 assists over 69 appearances. Adding to the big performance, Ryan went 14-of-17 at the dot.