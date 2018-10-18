Flames' Derek Ryan: Still getting used to new team
Ryan went plus-2 with three blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-2 home win over the Bruins.
When the free-agent signing period opened in July, Ryan opted to sign a three-year, $9.38 million deal with the Flames, which enabled him to stick with Bill Peters, who had coached him during their time with the Hurricanes. Ryan has struggled a bit offensively with his new team, as a single goal counts as his point total through six games, but it's worth noting that he's only averaged 13:41 of ice time in his new digs. Still, this should be an ideal buy-low opportunitiy since Ryan came into his own with a 38-point season for Carolina in 2017-18.
