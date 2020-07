Ryan (undisclosed) joined the Flames for Tuesday's intra-squad scrimmage, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Ryan is back in action following nearly a week on the shelf due to his undisclosed issue. The natural center figures to take on a bottom-six role for the club in the lead up to the team's play-in clash with Winnipeg, though he could certainly make a push for a larger role.