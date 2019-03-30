Flames' Derek Ryan: Two points in blowout win
Ryan scored his tenth goal of the season and added a helper in Friday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.
March has been kind to the center, who has played all over the lineup while recording 11 points (four goals, seven helpers) in 14 games. Ryan's added a plus-14 rating and 26 shots in that span while averaging 15:20 per game. He's got 35 points overall, just three shy of his career-high 38 from 2017-18.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...