Ryan scored his tenth goal of the season and added a helper in Friday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

March has been kind to the center, who has played all over the lineup while recording 11 points (four goals, seven helpers) in 14 games. Ryan's added a plus-14 rating and 26 shots in that span while averaging 15:20 per game. He's got 35 points overall, just three shy of his career-high 38 from 2017-18.