Ryan scored a goal on his lone shot and added an assist in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Predators.

It was just Ryan's second goal of the season and his first in the last seven games. The 32-year-old got the Flames on the board late in the first period and later added a secondary assist on an Alan Quine tally in the third period. With just two goals and seven points in 15 games, Ryan does need to be on fantasy rosters.