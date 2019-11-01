Flames' Derek Ryan: Two points in comeback win
Ryan scored a goal on his lone shot and added an assist in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Predators.
It was just Ryan's second goal of the season and his first in the last seven games. The 32-year-old got the Flames on the board late in the first period and later added a secondary assist on an Alan Quine tally in the third period. With just two goals and seven points in 15 games, Ryan does need to be on fantasy rosters.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.