Ryan (finger) scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Senators.

Ryan set up Brett Ritchie to open the scoring in the first period. The two fourth-liners swapped roles as Ryan deposited his first goal of the year in the third. The 34-year-old missed 13 games with a broken finger, but his return to the lineup should stabilize the Flames' bottom six. Ryan isn't likely to interest fantasy managers, as he has just three points and a plus-3 rating in 11 contests.