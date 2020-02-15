Flames' Derek Ryan: Under the weather
Ryan (illness) will miss Saturday's game against Chicago, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The 33-year-old will miss his first game of the season after becoming ill ahead of Saturday's action. Ryan has been a solid contributor for the Flames this campaign, racking up 10 goals and 28 points through 59 games. Expect another update on Ryan's status ahead of Monday's game against Anaheim, but in his stead, Mark Jankowski is expected to center Zac Rinaldo and Tobias Rieder on the team's fourth line.
