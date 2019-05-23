Flames' Derek Ryan: Will miss rest of Worlds
Ryan (undisclosed) has been ruled out of the remainder of the IIHF World Championship tournament, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Team USA may be going home if it loses to Russia on Thursday anyway, so at this point there's no reason to believe Ryan's injury will hinder his offseason program. The 32-year-old pivot will finish the tourney having notched one goal and four points in seven games.
