Ryan was selected to Team USA for the World Championship in Slovakia, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Ryan is coming off his second consecutive 38-point season in his first year with the Flames. The 32-year-old forward was mostly used as a fourth-line center with the Flames, but should be able to provide depth scoring for the Americans. Johnny Gaudreau and Noah Hanifin are the other Flames representing Team USA in Slovakia.