Flames' Derek Ryan: Will play at Worlds
Ryan was selected to Team USA for the World Championship in Slovakia, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Ryan is coming off his second consecutive 38-point season in his first year with the Flames. The 32-year-old forward was mostly used as a fourth-line center with the Flames, but should be able to provide depth scoring for the Americans. Johnny Gaudreau and Noah Hanifin are the other Flames representing Team USA in Slovakia.
