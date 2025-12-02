Cooley will guard the road cage Tuesday against the Predators, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Cooley has seen his workload increase lately, and he's registered a 3-0-1 record while stopping 127 of 137 shots (.927 save percentage) over his last five appearances. The California native has played better than Dustin Wolf recently, so the Flames are riding the hot hand, which has led to Cooley receiving his third consecutive start. The 28-year-old Cooley has momentum on his side heading into a matchup against a Nashville club that sits 30th in the NHL with 2.52 goals per game this season.