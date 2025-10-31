Cooley turned aside 35 shots in regulation and overtime but failed to stop either shootout attempt he faced in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.

The 28-year-old netminder was making just his second start and third appearance of the season, but Cooley did well just to earn the Flames a point in the standings, and there wasn't much he could do on any of the three pucks that got past him in regulation. Dustin Wolf is firmly entrenched as the No. 1 in net, but neither goalie will have much success behind a team that continues to flounder in its own end. Cooley is 0-1-1 and has given up six goals on 78 shots (.923 save percentage) to begin his Calgary tenure.