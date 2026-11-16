Cooley stopped 28 of 33 shots in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Ducks. Anaheim's fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Cooley faced sustained pressure throughout the contest, surrendering two first-period goals before Anaheim pulled away with four more in the third. Calgary's inconsistent defensive performances continue to make Cooley a volatile fantasy option despite his opportunities for starts, and his strong start to the season now looks like a distant memory. Cooley has made three starts since returning from a lower-body injury Nov. 8, going 1-2-0 with a 3.32 GAA and an .890 save percentage.