Cooley will patrol the crease on the road against Utah on Wednesday, Eric Francis of Sportsnet reports.

Cooley will take the second game of the Flames' back-to-back after Dustin Wolf tends the twine versus Vegas on Tuesday. It will be the 28-year-old Cooley's opening game of the season and first with Calgary. Looking ahead to the rest of the campaign, Wolf should see the bulk of the workload, leaving around 20-25 starts for Cooley.

