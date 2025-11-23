Cooley stopped 28 of 30 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Stars.

Cooley let a 2-0 lead slip away in the third period, but he redeemed himself by turning aside three of four shootout attempts. He's won his last two starts -- in the last two games -- and he is now 2-2-1 with a 1.81 GAA and a .935 save percentage. Success may be counter-productive for the Flames' long-term plans this year, but Cooley is giving the team a strong enough performance between the pipes that should allow Dustin Wolf to get more rest. Wolf will likely start the Flames' road-trip opener in Vancouver on Sunday.