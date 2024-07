Cooley signed a two-year contract with the Flames on Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports. The agreement is a two-way deal for the 2024-25 campaign, but it becomes a one-way contract in the second season.

Cooley had a 4.98 GAA and an .870 save percentage in six contests with the Sharks in 2023-24. He also posted a 3.77 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 14 outings with AHL Rochester. He's projected to start 2024-25 in the minors.