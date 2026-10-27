Cooley stopped 26 of 28 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs. He also recorded an assist.

Cooley extended his winning streak to four starts, posting a .929 save percentage against a Toronto team entering the contest on a four-game winning streak. The 28-year-old has rebounded impressively from a difficult start to the season, establishing himself as a reliable option in Calgary's crease. His recent form and growing consistency make him an appealing fantasy option as he continues to get regular starts. Cooley appears to have taken over the No. 1 role from Dustin Wolf for good since he's posted a 1.50 GAA and .954 save percentage during the winning run.