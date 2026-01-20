Cooley stopped 29 of 31 shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Devils.

Cooley hasn't suffered a defeat in regulation since Dec. 10, going 3-0-1 with a 1.74 GAA and a .941 save percentage over that stretch. Cooley has made three appearances in January and has allowed two or fewer goals each time. If the rotation between the posts continues, Cooley could be in line to start Friday at home against the Capitals, with Dustin Wolf likely getting the nod against the Penguins on Wednesday.