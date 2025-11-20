Cooley turned aside 28 shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over Buffalo.

The 28-year-old netminder collected his first win of the season with a sharp performance that included denying the Sabres on all 13 of their shots in the third period as the Flames began to pull away. Cooley has made only six appearances this season while working behind Dustin Wolf, going 1-2-1, but his usage could increase considering he has yet to allow more than three goals in any of those outings, resulting in a 1.80 GAA and .935 save percentage.