Cooley was demoted to AHL Calgary on Sunday.

Cooley's demotion would point to Dan Vladar (lower body) being healthy enough to serve as the backup against the Bruins on Tuesday. While the 27-year-old Cooley has yet to play in an NHL game for the Flames, he is performing well in the minors with a 14-3-0 record and .942 save percentage in 18 outings for the Wranglers.