Cooley will start Wednesday's home game against the Red Wings, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Cooley hasn't appeared in any of the Flames' last three games, but he'll return to the crease for Wednesday's matchup. Across his last six outings, he's gone 3-1-1 with a 2.46 GAA and .908 save percentage. The Red Wings have been decent offensively this year, ranking 13th in the NHL with 3.10 goals per game.