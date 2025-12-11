Flames' Devin Cooley: Tagged with loss Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooley stopped 23 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Red Wings.
Cooley was making his first start since Dec. 2, when he allowed four goals on 16 shots in a loss to Nashville, and the outcome was identical this time around. The 28-year-old goaltender has won just one of his last five appearances, going 1-2-1 with a 3.05 GAA and a subpar .883 save percentage in that span.
