Cooley stopped 23 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Cooley was making his first start since Dec. 2, when he allowed four goals on 16 shots in a loss to Nashville, and the outcome was identical this time around. The 28-year-old goaltender has won just one of his last five appearances, going 1-2-1 with a 3.05 GAA and a subpar .883 save percentage in that span.