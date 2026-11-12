Cooley turned aside 21 of 23 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers, with New York's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The 29-year-old netminder has an answer for most of the Rangers' roster, but Mika Zibanejad banked a puck into the net off Cooley's skate in the first minute of the second period and then blasted a one-timer past him on the power play later in the frame, and that was all the offense the visitors would need. Cooley has lost two of his last three starts as he slows down following his impressive run in October, but on the season he still sports a 5-4-0 record with a 2.63 GAA and .914 save percentage over nine outings.