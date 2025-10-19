Cooley stopped eight of nine shots in relief of Dustin Wolf in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Cooley played the third period and held his own fairly well. The Flames have scored just two goals in Cooley's two appearances -- that's too low to help him have a chance at collecting wins. Wolf remains the start but has struggled mightily early in the season under a heavy workload, so Cooley may get more looks until Wolf gets on track. Neither goalie is a great fantasy play for the start at home Monday versus the Jets.