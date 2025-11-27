Cooley allowed two goals on 19 shots in relief of Dustin Wolf in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning.

Wolf lasted just 5:52 before Cooley came into the game. The Lightning's attack slowed down a bit, and Cooley put in a decent effort even though the game was virtually out of reach by the time he entered. He's still at a 2-2-1 record with a 1.86 GAA and a .930 save percentage over eight appearances (five starts). Cooley won't maintain those ratios all year, but he's done enough to push for more starts, which should help the Flames keep from burning out Wolf in what's shaping up as a lost season. The Flames' road trip continues Friday versus the Panthers.