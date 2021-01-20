Dube is dealing with a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day after being held out of practice Wednesday.

Dube -- who was injured in Monday's matchup with Vancouver -- will have some time to get back to 100 percent before the Flames game against the Leafs on Sunday. If the 22-year-old winger does miss any game time, it could see Dominik Simon jump back up to the first line. Prior to getting hurt, Dube has tallied one goal on six shots, one assist and four hits while averaging 10:13 of ice time.