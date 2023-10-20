Dube notched an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.
Dube picked up the secondary helper on Adam Ruzicka's game-winning tally in the third period. After starting the season slow, Dube has three points over his last two contests. He's added six shots on net, six PIM and a minus-1 rating -- his penalty trouble is unlikely to impact his middle-six role. Dube has also seen time on the second power-play unit, and he routinely works on the penalty kill.
More News
-
Flames' Dillon Dube: Goal, assist in shootout loss•
-
Flames' Dillon Dube: Records helper in shootout loss•
-
Flames' Dillon Dube: Hands out assist Saturday•
-
Flames' Dillon Dube: Gathers helper in loss•
-
Flames' Dillon Dube: Pockets assist in overtime win•
-
Flames' Dillon Dube: Distributes helper in win•