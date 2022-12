Dube scored a goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Dube tallied at 2:10 of the third period. The 24-year-old has three points in two games since moving up to the top line, and he's picked up three goals and eight helpers in his last 11 contests. The increased role at even strength should help Dube sustain his recent surge in offense. For the season, he has six goals, 17 points, 50 shots, 50 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-2 rating in 32 appearances.