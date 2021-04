Dube scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

Dube struck at 12:08 of the third period to provide the Flames with a two-goal cushion. The 22-year-old has career highs in goals (nine), points (18) and shots on goal (69) through 44 appearances this year. A second-round pick from 2016, Dube may be a player to keep an eye on in 2021-22 if he can take a step forward on offense.