Dube scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Dube was bumped down to the fourth line Thursday, though he still logged 15:31 of ice time in the win. He put away the Flames' seventh goal, catching Jonathan Quick out of position late in the third period. Dube has a goal and an assist over his last two contests, and he's at 18 tallies, 40 points, 121 shots on net, 117 hits and a minus-1 rating through 69 outings overall.