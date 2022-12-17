Dube notched two assists and three shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Dube moved up to the top line and set up a pair of Connor Mackey goals in the loss. With five helpers in his last four games, Dube's generosity is getting noticed, but he's gone six contests without a goal. The 24-year-old could stick in the top-line spot previously held by Jonathan Huberdeau, who moved down to the second line. Dube has five tallies, 11 helpers, 48 shots on net, 50 hits and a minus-1 rating through 31 appearances.