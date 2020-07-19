Dube (undisclosed) suited up for Sunday's practice session, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Dube had been classified as unable to practice since the start of camp, so Sunday marks his first action since training camp began. The 22-year-old had a solid regular season, notching six goals and 16 points through 45 games. He and the Flames will continue to prepare ahead of the NHL's scheduled restart that begins Aug. 1.
