Flames' Dillon Dube: Back to riding buses
Dube was returned to AHL Stockton on Sunday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
The 20-year-old was a healthy scratch for Calgary's past two games and had failed to find the scoresheet in the three games prior. In eight games with Calgary's AHL affiliate, Dube has scored a goal and tallied seven helpers. The youngster still needs more time to develop and will get every opportunity to do so with the Flames' minor-league partner.
