Dube posted an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Oilers.

Dube earned the secondary helper on Elias Lindholm's second-period marker. With 15 points in 27 contests, Dube is just one point shy of his output from 45 games last year. The 22-year-old winger has added 48 shots on net, 26 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 27 outings in 2020-21.