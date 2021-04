Dube scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Dube snapped a nine-game point drought and a 14-game goal drought with his first-period tally. The 22-year-old winger set a career high in points with 17 (eight goals, nine helpers) in 41 contests. He's added 64 shots on net, 48 hits and a minus-2 rating this year.