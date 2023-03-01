Dube scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Dube tied the game at 2-2 in the third period when he finished off a Tyler Toffoli pass. The goal snapped Dube's five-game drought, though he had three assists in that span. The 24-year-old winger has 17 tallies, 38 points, 110 shots on net, 102 hits, 41 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 61 contests overall. He's already secured a career year, and he should remain a steady contributor as long as he's on the top line.