Dube had a goal and three assists in a 7-2 win over the Sabres on Saturday.

What a game -- it was Dube's first four-point game in his NHL career (253 games). He one-timed a tap pass from Elias Lindholm in the slot at 17:11 of the third period for the 7-2 final. Earlier, he set up Dennis Gilbert's game winner in the second and then delivered two more helpers, one of which came on the power play, in the third. All three assists were primary ones, so Dube was dialled. His season has been divided into three sections -- a slow start, a one-week hot streak starting mid-December and then seven points in the 18 game stretch prior to this outburst. Overall, Dube is one point from equaling his career mark of 32 set last season, but his growth has been maddeningly inconsistent.