Dube notched an assist, two shots on goal and six hits in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 3.

Dube ended an 11-game point drought with the secondary helper on an Oliver Kylington goal in the third period. Despite the lack of results, Dube's looked solid as an energy winger. He's posted 23 shots on net, 34 hits and a minus-2 rating in 10 postseason contests, but with the Flames trailing 2-1 in the series, they'll need to see him turn things around on offense soon.