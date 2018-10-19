Dube (lower body) will be back in the lineup versus Nashville on Friday.

Dube sat out Wednesday's clash with Boston due to his lower-body issue, but seems to be back to 100 percent. The natural center has just one assist through the first five games of his NHL career, which is likely due, in part, to his limited ice time (11:39 per game). If the 20-year-old can garner some additional minutes, he could become a solid mid-range fantasy option this season.