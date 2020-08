Dube posted a power-play assist and four hits in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Dube set up Milan Lucic for the third-period tally that slammed the door on the Jets' hopes of a comeback. The helper is Dube's first postseason point in the NHL. He generated six goals and 10 assists in 45 contests in 2019-20, mostly in a bottom-six role that he has re-assumed during the playoffs.