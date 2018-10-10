Flames' Dillon Dube: Dealing with lower-body issue
Dube was absent from practice Wednesday with a lower-body injury, but coach Bill Peters expects the center will still be available against the Blues on Thursday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
In the event Dube is unable to give it a go, Mark Jankowski figures to slide into his spot on the third line. The youngster Dube is still looking for his first NHL point, but has managed just five shots in three outings while averaging 12:25 of ice time. If he doesn't find a way to produce soon, the British Columbia native could be headed down to the minors.
