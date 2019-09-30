Dube was assigned to AHL Stockton on Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Dube had a solid preseason with a goal and an assist through four exhibition games, but he was the team's final cut heading into Opening Night. The 21-year-old conquered the minors last year with 39 points in 37 AHL games, but the Flames don't want to stunt his development by placing him on the fourth line with the big club. Dube will look to fine-tune his game in the minors so he's ready once he's called up next.