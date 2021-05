Dube suffered a concussion during Wednesday's season finale versus Vancouver, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Dube should be ready to rock once next season's training camp rolls around, but he won't participate in the upcoming IIHF World Championship. The 22-year-old forward picked up 11 goals and 22 points while averaging 13:38 of ice time per contest through 51 appearances this year.