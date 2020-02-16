Flames' Dillon Dube: Dishes pair of assists
Dube recorded two helpers and three shots on net in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Blackhawks.
Dube set up both of Sam Bennett's first-period tallies. Offense has come in bunches lately for Dube -- he's only gotten on the scoresheet twice in the last 10 games, but he has five points in that span. For the season, the 21-year-old is up to 15 points, 51 shots and 42 hits through 35 contests.
