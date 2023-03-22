Dube notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Dube has shown some life on offense with a goal and two helpers over his last five outings. The 24-year-old helped out on a Nick Ritchie tally in the first period. Dube is up to 41 points, 128 shots on net, 121 hits, 45 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 72 contests. While he's enjoyed a career year, his recent lack of offense has seen him slip into a middle-six role after spending a large chunk of the season on the top line.