Dube registered an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Senators.

Dube got below the goal line on a forecheck and poked the puck to Sean Monahan, who then set up Mark Giordano for the Flames' lone goal. The 22-year-old Dube was put with Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau as head coach Darryl Sutter attempted to spark the team's offense. The assist snapped Dube's three-game drought. He now has 16 points, 50 shots on net, 31 hits and 10 PIM in 31 appearances.