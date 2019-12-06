Flames' Dillon Dube: Earns first assist of 2019-20
Dube picked up an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.
Dube provided the secondary helper on Milan Lucic's third-period goal. The 21-year-old winger has all three of his points this season in his last four games as he's grown more comfortable with the big club. The second-round pick from 2016 won't add much physically (eight hits, two blocked shots) but he's a proven point producer with AHL Stockton, as he recorded 13 points in as many games with the farm team.
