Dube picked up an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Dube provided the secondary helper on Milan Lucic's third-period goal. The 21-year-old winger has all three of his points this season in his last four games as he's grown more comfortable with the big club. The second-round pick from 2016 won't add much physically (eight hits, two blocked shots) but he's a proven point producer with AHL Stockton, as he recorded 13 points in as many games with the farm team.