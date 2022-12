Dube was credited with a primary assist during a 3-2 victory over the host Kraken on Wednesday.

Dube appears headed for a career campaign. After recording a career-best 32 points in 79 games last season, the 24-year-old center has already collected 21 points in 37 outings. Dube registered his first point in three games on Tyler Toffoli's game-opening marker Wednesday, finishing with one shot, one hit, one block and a plus-1 rating.