Flames' Dillon Dube: Earns NHL spot to begin season
Dube will begin the season with the Flames, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Dube, 20, appeared in six games for AHL Stockton last year, tallying four points in those contests. Prior to reporting to the AHL, he torched the WHL as a member of the Kelowna Rockets, registering 84 points in 53 games. Ultimately, it's his offensive upside coupled with a strong preseason showing that has netted him this opportunity.
